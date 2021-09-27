Jewish security organization opens national command center in Chicago

(JTA) — The Secure Community Network, which coordinates security for Jewish institutions nationwide, has opened a command center in Chicago to monitor antisemitic threats.

The center’s main room is a monitoring room with a 16-foot video screen that shows a map and tally of incident reports and potential threats across the country. It is staffed by some 10 people on a daily basis, but can be operational 24 hours a day, as it was over the High Holidays this month.

The opening of the center comes as statistics from watchdog groups show a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years.

Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network, said in a statement that the command center “allows us to have a central location for the community, security officials and our partners, to include law enforcement, to report, coordinate and protect the Jewish Community.”