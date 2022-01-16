‘I am grateful to be alive’: Rabbi held hostage in synagogue attack speaks out in Facebook post

(JTA) — Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi who was held hostage at his synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, on Saturday along with three others, spoke out about the experience for the first time in a Facebook post Sunday morning.
He wrote:
I am thankful and filled with appreciation forAll of the vigils and prayers and love and support,All of the law enforcement and first responders who cared for us,All of the security training that helped save us.I am grateful for my family.I am grateful for the CBI Community, the Jewish Community, the Human Community.I am grateful that we made it out.I am grateful to be alive.
He added to the post in a comment: “Now that I’ve put this out, maybe I can finally get to sleep. Sending love and compassion to all!”
Want the news in your inbox? Sign up for JTA’s Daily Briefing.