After delays, Deborah Lipstadt, Biden’s antisemitism monitor nominee, to get confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Deborah Lipstadt, whose confirmation as State Department antisemitism monitor has been delayed because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans, has secured a confirmation hearing date for next week.

The Emory University Holocaust historian will get her hearing on Feb. 8, a spokesman for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Tuesday in an email to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Republican Sen. James Risch, the minority leader on the committee, had put a stop on advancing President Joe Biden’s nomination of Lipstadt because of her past sharp criticisms of Republicans.

Jewish groups had mounted an offense, however, arguing that filling the role was more important than ever in the wake of an attack last month on a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The most recent appeal was from close to 100 Jewish federations and Jewish community relations councils nationwide.

Once the committee approves Lipstadt’s nomination, it goes to the full Senate, where Democrats, who are in the majority, are likely to confirm her. The antisemitism monitor is responsible for reporting on antisemitism overseas and pressing governments to adopt measures to mitigate antisemitism.