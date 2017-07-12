Gal Gadot (Clay Enos/DC Comics)

(JTA) — Qatar has become the third Arab-majority country to ban the screening of the movie “Wonder Woman” because Israeli actress Gal Gadot is playing the title role. The film had been scheduled to premiere in Qatar on Thursday and was being promoted by the local theater chains VOX Cinemas Qatar and Novo Cinemas. But in the days before its scheduled release, the film was removed from cinema websites, Doha News reported.

The film, which has grossed over $700 million worldwide, according to Forbes, has been banned in Lebanon and Tunisia. Jordan’s Communications Commission initially banned the film before allowing it to be screened “due to a lack of legal precedent.”

Gadot, 32, does not shy away from touting her Israeli heritage. She praised the Israeli military in a widely shared Facebook post during the 2014 Gaza War. She served in the Israeli army as a combat instructor during the 2006 Lebanon War.