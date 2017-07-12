Diego Schwartzman practicing in Buenos Aires, Feb. 1, 2017. (Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images)

By Gabe Friedman

(JTA) — When Wimbledon starts next week, no other Jewish tennis player will be seeded higher than Diego Schwartzman. The scrappy 24-year-old from Argentina, fresh off an impressive five-set duel with perennial star Novak Djokovic at the French Open earlier this month, is No. 37 in the Association of Tennis Professionals rankings. That easily makes him the best Jewish tennis player on the planet.

Schwartzman, who was raised in a Jewish family in Buenos Aires, has steadily risen in the rankings since turning pro at 17. Between 2010 and 2012, he won nine tournaments in the International Tennis Federation — the sport’s minor leagues. He won his first ATP Tour title at the Istanbul Open last year, upsetting the highly ranked Grigor Dimitrov. Schwartzman plays best on clay (a thick surface, used at the French Open, that deadens the ball), which has the opposite properties of a grass court (a swift surface used at Wimbledon). But look for him to make some unexpected noise in the London tournament on the heels of his confident performance against Djokovic, despite the loss.

Here are some fun (and Jewish) facts about the up-and-coming Argentine.