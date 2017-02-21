21

Feb

Julian Edelman Made One of the Craziest Catches in Super Bowl History

By Gabe Friedman

Julian Edelman, in white uniform, of the New England Patriots making an extraordinary and possibly game-saving catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Feb. 5, 2017. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(JTA) “I don’t know how he caught it. I don’t think he does either.”

That’s New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Jewish teammate Julian Edelman’s physics-defying catch during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night won by the Pats in overtime, 34-28.

The catch, which Edelman somehow secured between multiple defenders after the ball was tipped in the air, was a crucial part of a historic comeback. New England trailed 28-3 in the third quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points on the way to its thrilling victory — the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

In typical goofy form, Edelman said Brady exaggerated his praise for the catch because the two have a “bromance.”

