These easy toasts are satisfying, healthful and even a little trendy.

By Shannon Sarna

Avocado toast has been “trendy” for several years throughout the U.S. In fact avocados have been so trendy, an entire avocado restaurant opened in Brooklyn earlier this year. And people are putting avocados in everything lately: brownies, salad dressing and even ice cream. After all, avocados are healthy, full of good fat, delicious and satisfying.

I also love avocados, but I am a purist about eating them — sliced or smashed simply with just a few seasonings with some chips, or on the side of a dish like my vegetarian Mexican lasagna. These Israeli-inspired toasts are a little trendy, healthful and super fun— plus they use some classic Israeli flavors like tahini and harissa.

If you don’t like soft-boiled or hard-boiled eggs, you can also top your toast with a fried egg. Mix and match your combinations. These are satisfying and perfect for summer since they require minimal cooking. I would serve one of these for a hearty breakfast or light lunch.

• Fresh sourdough or whole grain bread• 2 ripe avocados• 1-2 eggs• harissa• feta cheese• juice and zest of one lemon• 1-2 fresh radishes• fresh parsley and cilantro• 1/3 cup chickpeas (shells removed)• tahini• salt and pepper to taste• dried cumin

Directions