These easy toasts are satisfying, healthful and even a little trendy.
By Shannon Sarna
Avocado toast has been “trendy” for several years throughout the U.S. In fact avocados have been so trendy, an entire avocado restaurant opened in Brooklyn earlier this year. And people are putting avocados in everything lately: brownies, salad dressing and even ice cream. After all, avocados are healthy, full of good fat, delicious and satisfying.
I also love avocados, but I am a purist about eating them — sliced or smashed simply with just a few seasonings with some chips, or on the side of a dish like my vegetarian Mexican lasagna. These Israeli-inspired toasts are a little trendy, healthful and super fun— plus they use some classic Israeli flavors like tahini and harissa.
If you don’t like soft-boiled or hard-boiled eggs, you can also top your toast with a fried egg. Mix and match your combinations. These are satisfying and perfect for summer since they require minimal cooking. I would serve one of these for a hearty breakfast or light lunch.Ingredients
• Fresh sourdough or whole grain bread
• 2 ripe avocados
• 1-2 eggs
• harissa
• feta cheese
• juice and zest of one lemon
• 1-2 fresh radishes
• fresh parsley and cilantro
• 1/3 cup chickpeas (shells removed)
• tahini
• salt and pepper to taste
• dried cumin
Directions
- To make the chickpea smashed toast: Combine 1/2 avocado with 1/3 cup canned chickpeas, shelled removed. If you didn’t remove all the shells, they will naturally come off as you smash the chickpeas and avocado together. Add pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp cumin. Toast bread lightly.
- Spread chickpea-avocado mixture evenly on top of toast. Drizzle with tahini to your taste, a pinch of sea salt and fresh parsley.
- To make the harissa and egg toast: Smash 1/2 avocado with a pinch of salt and 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Toast bread lightly.
- Spread smashed avocado evenly on top of toast. Drizzle or spread around 2 tsp prepared harissa on top. (I like using this harissa from NY Shuk). Top with slices of soft-boiled or hard-boiled egg, or a single fried egg, a pinch of sea salt and fresh parsley.
- To make the feta and radish toast: Smash 1/2 avocado with pinch of salt and 1/2 tsp lemon juice. Toast bread lightly.
- Spread smashed avocado evenly on bread. Top with thin slices of radishes, feta cheese to your taste and 1/2 tsp fresh lemon zest.