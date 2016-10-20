Instagram

By Johanna Valente

A few weeks ago, Behati Prinsloo gave birth to her and Adam Levine’s first child, Dusty Rose. Not surprisingly, soon after, Levine released an adorable photo of himself and little baby Dusty Rose on Instagram. Of course, this caused the internet to basically implode in on itself.

“The Voice” coach and Maroon 5 frontman is totally in dad mode now, as he told Ryan Seacrest on Thursday’s episode of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” how he’s already in love with being a dad:

“I’ve been a parent for three weeks; what do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.”

See, Adam Levine is a dad just like everyone else, sort of.